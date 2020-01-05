FuzeX Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, COSS and Allbit. FuzeX has a total market cap of $350,626.00 and approximately $568.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.01492424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Allbit, CPDAX, Coinbe, COSS, Livecoin, Token Store, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

