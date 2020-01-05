G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

