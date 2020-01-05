GameCredits Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $26,665.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinrail and BitBay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00578402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010680 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptopia, BitBay and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

