Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.31. 799,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 328,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.