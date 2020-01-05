Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 116.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after buying an additional 255,103 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

