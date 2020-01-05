Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

