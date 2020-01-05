Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.67 ($31.01).

HHFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

HHFA traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.92 ($27.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.25. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.