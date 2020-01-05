Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR COK opened at €52.95 ($61.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.31. Cancom has a one year low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a one year high of €56.60 ($65.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.