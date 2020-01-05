Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $383.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $209.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.04 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.16%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.