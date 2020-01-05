Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.64.

Shares of HA opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,304,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

