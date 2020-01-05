HBZ coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $15,254.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.44 or 0.05919648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025979 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

