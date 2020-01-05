HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. 557,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,291. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,175,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,417,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,665,000 after acquiring an additional 523,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,389,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

