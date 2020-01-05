HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDELY. Barclays cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.40.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

