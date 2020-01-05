Helium (HLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $120,900.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Helium has a total market cap of $120,900.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007194 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,369,475 coins and its circulating supply is 12,021,095 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.