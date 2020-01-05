Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.55 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Horizen has a total market cap of $61.40 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.55 or 0.00100885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Graviex, BiteBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00422510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00073658 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001466 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000867 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,135,425 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Graviex, COSS, DragonEX, Upbit, Binance, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

