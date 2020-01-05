Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives $40.90 Average PT from Analysts

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Insiders sold 36,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,872 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 1,858,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,567. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.