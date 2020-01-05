Hydro (HYDRO) One Day Volume Hits $505,182.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. Hydro has a market cap of $7.82 million and $505,182.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.05898249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029122 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Hydro

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMart, Upbit, CoinEx, Bittrex, IDAX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

