IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4,584.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IG Gold

IGG is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, CoinExchange, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

