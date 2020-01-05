Insider Buying: Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) Insider Acquires £148.68 in Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Stuart Legg bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($195.58).

LON MAI opened at GBX 407 ($5.35) on Friday. Maintel Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($8.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 427.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 million and a PE ratio of 15.02.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

