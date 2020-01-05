Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $22,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BMRC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $609.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $47.77.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
