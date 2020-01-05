Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $22,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $609.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

