Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Insmed has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,287,000 after acquiring an additional 896,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 675,166 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Insmed by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,748,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 577,884 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,241,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

