Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,248.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,248.33 ($69.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

ITRK traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,812 ($76.45). The company had a trading volume of 143,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,593.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,481.93. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.45.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

