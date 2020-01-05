InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives $85.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE INXN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 459,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,051. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. InterXion has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INXN. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

