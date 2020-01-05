Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $14,095,181.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 48,544.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,897,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,809 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $13,339,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

