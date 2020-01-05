ION Price Tops $0.0391 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. ION has a total market cap of $482,670.00 and $261.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007457 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,237,757 coins and its circulating supply is 12,337,757 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is ion.community

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

