IONChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $976,500.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 103.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

