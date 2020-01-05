Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,909. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $30,672.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $378,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

