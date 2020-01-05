Joint Ventures (JOINT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $31,590.00 and $422.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

