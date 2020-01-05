Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.81 ($107.92).

Sanofi stock opened at €90.78 ($105.56) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.64. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

