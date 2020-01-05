KickToken Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinBene, KuCoin and ABCC. KickToken has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $24,115.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.05950656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 283,367,861,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,113,326,439 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, P2PB2B, Livecoin, YoBit, Dcoin, Gate.io, Coinsbit, KuCoin, Exmo, Mercatox, TOKOK, COSS, ABCC, HitBTC, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, BitMart and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

