Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

KEP opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $11,740,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,910,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,712,000 after acquiring an additional 732,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after buying an additional 388,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 230,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

