Kuai Token (KT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC on exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.01492424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.