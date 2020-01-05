KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Cap of $85.82 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00014053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $85.82 million and $10.30 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

