Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Lambda has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $46.38 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.01487252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,113,992 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

