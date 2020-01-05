Lendingblock Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,979.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lendingblock token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.42 million and $109,979.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,983,000 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

