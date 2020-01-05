Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $195.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

