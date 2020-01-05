Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $803.72 million, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

