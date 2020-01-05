Loopring (LRC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, IDAX and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00187462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.01485277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,029,223 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Bithumb, IDAX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Bitbns, HitBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

