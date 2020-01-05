Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will post $643.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.50 million to $648.40 million. Madison Square Garden reported sales of $632.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 16.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 18.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 29.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSG stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.16. 63,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.87 and its 200-day moving average is $276.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $247.57 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

