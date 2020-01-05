Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $58.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.94 million. Materialise reported sales of $56.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $220.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.78 million to $222.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $248.53 million, with estimates ranging from $247.31 million to $249.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 96,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $974.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

