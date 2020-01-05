MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.67. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.63.

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 734,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.