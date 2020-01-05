MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $348,291.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

