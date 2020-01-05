MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.08.

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.65. 3,531,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.55.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

