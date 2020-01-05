MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.08.
MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th.
TSE MEG traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.65. 3,531,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.55.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
