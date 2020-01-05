Megacoin (MEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $54,917.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00591008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,391,400 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.