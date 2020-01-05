Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

MBOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.