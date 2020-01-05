MineBee (MB) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market cap of $48.27 million and approximately $478,746.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.01479810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.