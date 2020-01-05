Mirai (MRI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $315.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Mirai has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $2,302.00 and approximately $315.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476432 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001345 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.