Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.18. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,503,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,390,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,193,000 after buying an additional 2,961,912 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $53,232,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,591,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $34,679,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

