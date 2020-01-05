Monero Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.42 or 0.00685186 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Tux Exchange and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $894.02 million and approximately $56.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,385,900 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Tux Exchange, TradeOgre, B2BX, BitBay, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Graviex, Bitbns, Bisq, Poloniex, Upbit, Coindeal, Gate.io, Braziliex, DragonEX, Kraken, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Bitlish, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Coinroom, Ovis, Coinut, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Liquid, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

