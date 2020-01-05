Moody’s’ (MCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $228.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $241.12 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $138.47 and a 12-month high of $241.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

